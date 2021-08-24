iCarly episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The return of Webicon







Thursday’s iCarly episode 13 is more than just your standard episode of the comedy revival; it also just so happens to be the season 1 finale. We know that the show is coming back for a season 2, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about. Instead, you can focus on the story and getting a few laughs out of it.

So what is coming on this upcoming episode? The title here is “iReturn to Webicon,” and the latter part of that should ring true for some longtime fans of the show. We’re closing off the season with nostalgia, which does feel like the right move for a series that is simultaneously trying to modernize itself. You want to scatter out these references to the past to ensure that you keep fans of the original still intrigued.

If the title doesn’t do it for you for whatever reason, maybe the iCarly episode 13 synopsis below (via SpoilerTV) will:

Carly and the gang return to Webicon, where they run into a familiar face.

Who is that familiar face? It’s obviously a chance to update a classic character, and we hope that it’s someone who can surprise a lot of people out there.

Is there a chance at a major cliffhanger?

We suppose that there is, but we’d be honestly surprised if the show leans TOO hard in that direction. At the time that these episodes were planned out, it’s possible that the writers had no real idea what the future was going to hold for them. They just had to make the most of the situation that was in front of them and at the very least, try to honor the story that they’ve been telling for the past several weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to iCarly right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to iCarly episode 13?

How do you think the first season of the show is going to conclude? Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







