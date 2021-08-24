Dexter season 9: Should we get updates on old characters in ‘New Blood’?







If you’ve heard a few things about Dexter season 9 already, then you probably know that the show is moving far away from Miami. The new series (entitled Dexter: New Blood) is going to be set in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake. There are a lot of new inhabitants there, and so far as we can tell, Dexter Morgan is going to be alone. (Sure, we know that Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Deb, but that character died in the series finale.)

So are we going to get updates on some other familiar faces in this world? Is this something that we want?

At this very moment, it does seem unrealistic that there’s going to be some massive cast reunion. With the way that Dexter originally ended, it’s hard to ever imagine him being back in the same place as some of these characters again. Hiding his true self is a big part of who he is, and that means sometimes that he cannot look back — even if he wants to.

While nothing is confirmed on this subject as of yet, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if these characters from Miami Metro are at least mentioned. We do think that Dexter would at least keep tabs on his colleagues, even if he was not in contact with any of them. We know that this is a new show and there are going to be new stories, but we also don’t want the writers to forget totally about the past. We want to see little Easter eggs at least to honor longtime viewers.

What are you the most excited to see on Dexter season 9?

Do you think we will have any callbacks or nods to the past? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

