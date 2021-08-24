Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2: Did Victoria P leave early?







Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2 proved to be incredibly dramatic, but some of it happened before the Rose Ceremony. Take, for example, with Victoria P exiting the show much earlier than expected.

We know that Tammy and Victoria P. had a history together before this season, but it carried over to what we saw here early on. Why? It has a lot to do with allegations that she had a boyfriend back home. James was getting close to her, and that was starting to bother Tammy. She doesn’t want James to get his heart broken and he was already on the way there.

In the hours leading up to the start of the ceremony Tammy approached James to tell her about some of the claims. She said that Victoria and her alleged boyfriend have a dog together and were spending time with one another just days before she came out to Paradise. (Oh, and Tammy also said that Victoria couldn’t remember James’ name, which is 100% true since we saw that on the show.)

James was clearly heartbroken about some of the claims thrown out there. When he spoke with her, she claimed that this relationship ended in May and that she was encouraged to put herself out there on the show. She was extremely defensive and mostly claimed she was upset that Tammy and Kelsey did not speak to her in advance about this. She then tried to step away from the drama altogether. She made a decision to leave the show — though she also claimed that Tammy and Kelsey are “better than this” as sort of a parting shot at them. She never confirmed that the allegations were true; she just wanted to get away from the situation.

