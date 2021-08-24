Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Thomas vs. the guys







As we prepare for Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3, all signs point towards some more big arrivals on the beach.

So who is at the center of the next episode? Think Thomas, who has a history with a lot of the guys on Katie Thurston’s season. Just from the snippet we saw in the promo tonight, it looks like there is no love lost.

Of course we’re interested to see what happens with the guys and Thomas, but where is Becca Kufrin? Earlier on this season, it was made clear that the former Bachelorette would be coming on board the show, and this is honestly not something that happens all that often. We know that things didn’t work out between her and Garrett but clearly, she’s still willing to give this process a try. (Remember also that soul-crushing breakup with Arie at the end of his season of The Bachelor.)

For some of the first details on the next new episode, check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

With the shocking first rose ceremony in the past, it’s time for some fresh faces to walk down the sunny Paradise steps. Who will be the first to join our sexy singles on the beach? It’s going to be … our new guest host, Lance Bass! The excitement continues as more men arrive looking to get lucky in love, but the excitement quickly fades when the newcomers throw everything into disarray, reigniting old feuds and breaking apart new bonds. Chemistry may bring these couples together, but it may also cause them to combust.

The last thing that we’ll say here is that the stakes are high for Lance Bass to top David Spade — we had no idea the comedian would be anywhere near this good, but he was outstanding from start to finish! It’s hard to have any complaints right now.

Also, we’re left to wonder one more thing: Is there anything there for James and Demi? She at least acted more interested in James than anyone else — hence, why she’s got a rose now.

