The Bachelor 2022: Will Greg Grippo, someone else be announced soon?







Who will be the next star of The Bachelor? It’s the question that so many of us want an answer to! However, it doesn’t seem like something that ABC is looking to answer with any sort of urgency.

If you haven’t seen the rumor mill churning along as of late, three names are currently at the top of the board: Greg Grippo, Tyler Cameron, and Andrew Spencer. All of them have their own followings, but Greg’s name is by far the most polarizing. There are those who love him, and others who are claiming they won’t even watch if he is the new lead. (Sure, we’ve heard people say this with regularity over the years, but still.)

Have you watched our full review yet of The Bachelorette finale?

If you were to believe executive producer Mike Fleiss, you would think that this announcement is coming at some point in the near future — he’s certainly suggesting as much below! Yet, he’s also been saying this for the past week or so, as well. He’s well-known for building up hype on social media, and then letting ABC follow through with an eventual announcement in the weeks that follow.

Remember this: For now, ABC has yet to announce the new lead. Not only that, but they haven’t even said when they will announce them. We do think we’ll learn at some point before Michelle Young’s season premieres — that way, we’re not distracted watching it thinking that one of those guys has a shot. Also, the new Bachelor will likely be in production well before then anyway!

Who do you want to see as the next star of The Bachelor?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Almost ready to announce your new #TheBachelor !!! Just gotta finish up some paperwork… #BachelorInParadise — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 23, 2021

