Yellowstone season 4 trailer: What could the target date be now?







Now that we’ve got an official Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, this does raise all sorts of new questions about a trailer. When will the Paramount Network actually decide to reveal it?

The first thing that we should comment here is rather simple: They’re probably feeling a little bit less in the way of pressure at this point than they did a week ago.

It’s clear at this point that the biggest question pertaining to season 4 was when it was coming out — that question is since answered. We don’t envision any other question being as pointed or as frequent. We understand the desire to see a trailer (we’re right there with you!), but we wouldn’t be surprised if the next few weeks are a little quieter within the world of the show.

For a while, we were hopeful that a new trailer would come out on Labor Day Weekend, but that’s a little less imperative for the show to do now. Our guess is that we’ll start to see more in the way of footage near the end of September or early October; if they do something more then, consider it a pleasant surprise. In general, we think that there’s going to be less in the way of footage out there than we’ve seen in years past, and that is mostly due to the big cliffhanger. There’s no way that Paramount Network wants to give anything away when it comes to John Dutton’s fate and they will resist temptation on that for as long as humanly possible.

What do you most want to see within a Yellowstone season 4 trailer?

