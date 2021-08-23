Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Roswell New MexicoAre you curious to learn a little more about Roswell, New Mexico season 3 episode 6? The next installment is entitled “Bittersweet Symphony,” and you have to imagine there will be some major discoveries throughout.

At the very least, we can confirm a big one is coming for Liz courtesy of the official synopsis:

DIZZY – Max (Nathan Dean) investigates the break-in meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) continues his research. Rosa (Amber Midthunder) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) team up and Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery. Also starring Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (#306). Original airdate 8/30/2021.

One of the thing we’re of course the most excited to see is Max take on this role — given that this show is effectively about mystery, we’re always going to be for it when a character can put on that metaphorical detective’s cap for a while.

The one thing that they do have to steer clear of is making some of the surprises a little unsurprising. How many times can Liz make a “shocking discovery”? How long before most of the main characters start to be in the know? It’s a difficult balancing act for them given the fact that if characters know too much, all of a sudden they’re in a place where the show loses some of its mystique. You have to find a way to pace out some of the reveals; luckily, we know that there are still a lot of episodes coming! Beyond just that, it’s also been confirmed already that there will be a season 4. With all of that in mind, at least you don’t have too much to worry about for now.

