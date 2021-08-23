The Good Doctor season 5 spoilers: Rachel Bay Jones snags arc







We’ve got one of our first pieces of The Good Doctor season 5 casting news today, and this one goes out to all Broadway fans.

According to a report from Deadline, Dear Evan Hansen star and Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones is going to be joining the show in a major recurring role. You’ll first see her early on in the season, and we’ll see exactly where things progress from there.

Here’s where things get all the more interesting: No one is revealing details about who she will be playing as of yet. Sometimes, this means that the character itself is somewhat of a spoiler, such as her being a family member of a main character. We suppose it’s also possible that she is a patient, but she’d need to be a very specific, important one for information to be so hush-hush at the time of this writing.

The Good Doctor recently kicked off production on its latest batch of new episodes and in general, we’re excited for what sort of stories lie ahead. With Dr. Shaun Murphy engaged to Lea, we have to imagine that there’s going to be a lot of wedding-planning coming in the near future. Meanwhile, there are new relationships at the hospital, and of course we imagine that there will still be a lot of stories about current events and advancements in medicine. The writers have long done a good job of making the series feel topical, while at the same time about discovery and also the characters at the center of the struggles. Tears will be shed; there’s no doubt about it.

As for right now The Good Doctor season 5 is slated to premiere come Monday, September 27 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, following a new installment of Dancing with the Stars.

What do you think about Rachel Bay Jones joining The Good Doctor season 5?

