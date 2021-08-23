The Morning Show season 2 trailer; Will Arnett snags key role







If you didn’t know already The Morning Show season 2 is poised to premiere on Friday, September 17 — why not look at a new trailer for what lies ahead?

Below, you can see one of the first substantial looks that we’ve got at the new batch of episodes, and it’s one that promises more upheaval at the workplace and also conflicts between colleagues. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are again going to be front and center, and there’s another exciting new face this go-around in Will Arnett!

The big surprise of the trailer is the appearance of the former Arrested Development star in the role of the agent to Aniston’s Alex. We’ve always thought he was one of those actors who can flutter between comedy and drama in an effective fashion — his vocal performance on BoJack Horseman has to be one of the most underrated of the past several years.

In general, we think that The Morning Show season 2 could not be premiering at an overall better time. Just think about it like this — Apple TV+ is currently riding high on the success of Ted Lasso, which may be the biggest hit that they’ve had since launch. The Morning Show is really the only other show they’ve had that we would say competes with that. In bringing one of these shows on right as the other one is starting to wind down a little bit, it allows the platform to have some stability for a certain period of time. After this, they’re just going to have to fill in a few more of the cracks elsewhere.

Certainly, there are a few more surprises coming this season that aren’t just in this trailer. Prepare for that accordingly!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 2?

Do you think there’s the potential here for this one to be even better than season 1? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for all sorts of other discussions. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

