Succession season 3 premiere date: HBO gets closer to big reveal







While we cannot offer a full Succession season 3 premiere date as of yet, we’re at least closer to getting it now.

Today, the fine folks at HBO officially revealed that the latest batch of episodes will be on the air at some point in October. While it may take some time to get more information beyond that, it’s nice to have at least a slightly better approximation of it.

This season has been long-delayed thanks to the global health crisis, and we understand the producers’ hesitation in getting back out there. This is a show that is all about opulence and even in times like these, you probably want to see the Roy family continuing to cause chaos in whatever way possible.

At the end of season 2, we saw none other than Kendall Roy effectively throw a grenade into the entire family’s operation, deciding to make a significant move against his father Roy. We’re already imagining in the wake of this that there is going to be even more upheaval and fallout, largely because it’s impossible to think of it any other way. This has long been a show about power and we imagine that moving forward, the battle for it will be all the more extreme.

Oh, and did we mention that there are some outstanding guest stars coming on board? To us, the person we’re the most excited to see more of is True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgard, who is going to have an essential role in this tale moving forward and we’re very-much stoked to see what that looks like.

