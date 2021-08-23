American Horror Story: Double Feature teaser, this time in radio form







With the premiere of American Horror Story: Double Feature coming in a matter of days, it feels like FX is starting to hype it up!

If you look below, you can see a new audio teaser that gives you a good sense of the vibe of this world — it may look like a peaceful coastal community, but of course, we know that there’s some dark stuff lurking underneath the water. The first part of this season, after all, is going to show off some sort of ocean creatures, whether they be sirens, mermaids, or something else that lies in the deep.

One of the things we’re the most excited to see on this season is how the entire picture comes together. There’s clearly a lot that the show is tackling this time around, whether it be multiple worlds, different monsters, and also a wide array of different performers. How connected will the two different “features” be? Will there be callbacks from past seasons?

It looks as though tomorrow morning, there may be a few more answers — after all, FX is noting that at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, you’re going to get a better understanding of what some of these audio clues really mean. Consider that something else to look forward to over the coming days. Given that it’s been almost two years since we’ve seen anything within the main franchise, there’s no way to describe how excited we are to get to the good stuff.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature?

What will you hear across the waves? Tune in tomorrow at 1PM EST / 10AM PST. #AHSDoubleFeature #AmericanHorrorSummer https://t.co/KlylpGTm2t pic.twitter.com/4O6iUyGiLa — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 22, 2021

