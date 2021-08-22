SWAT season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Rodrigo Sanchez







SWAT season 5 is going to be premiering on CBS this fall — who wants to know a little more of the latest casting news?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, David DeSantos of Animal Kingdom fame is going to be recurring on the upcoming season. His role is that of Rodrigo Sanchez, described as a “20-year LAPD veteran and former SWAT member. Sanchez is a gregarious, confident, and savvy political climber who left SWAT in pursuit of loftier jobs within the LAPD.”

Just based on that description alone it’s pretty fair to speculate that Sanchez has a history of working alongside SWAT and the LAPD. The question that invariably comes from this is just what that history is. Are we going to see someone here who is a foil for Hondo and the rest of the team? Is he a “political climber” in a way where there is a lot of resentment between him and some current members of the team? He could be someone who shifts police policy but no matter who he is within this world, it’s fair to speculate that he’s going to have some sort of an impact. We’d go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

Remember that SWAT season 5 is going to premiere on Fridays this fall at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time; in the early going, you’re going to see a storyline that features Shemar Moore’s character of Hondo down in Mexico. It remains to be seen just how long he’s going to be there, but we’re more than excited to see this saga play out. The Sanchez character could turn up a little later on in the season; it all depends on if the timing of this casting announcement coincides with where the production crew is in telling their story.

