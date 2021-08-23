Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The fallout from the past

Animal Kingdom season 3As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 on TNT next week, we’d go ahead and tell you this: Be afraid for some of your favorites. Pope is still somewhat out in the wind, Deran is in trouble, and we still have a feeling that something crazy is going to happen with Ren. She’s clearly unhappy with everything that Craig suggests and we understand why — how did he expect her to be okay with being told what to do?

For at least a couple of characters coming up, there’s going to be trouble as the past catches up to them.

Want to watch our most-recent Animal Kingdom video discussion? Then all you have to do is take a look below! Once you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them after each episode…

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Pope helps a new friend; Deran, J, and Craig deal with the fallout from past mistakes as they make new friends and enemies.

So who could be considered a friend at this point? We’re looking mostly in the direction here of Pamela Johnson, who suggested that Smurf left her the empire for a reason — maybe she understood that they needed each other. (With that being said, we do think that it’s risky to partner with Pamela that much — we don’t know what she’s been working on the past few decades!)

As for the Pope storyline, there’s really just one thing we’re hoping for: Resolution. We’re desperate to see him back with the Boys! The excitement of this show comes with seeing everyone fully together in some way.

Related Be sure to check out some more Animal Kingdom coverage

What do you most want to see on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!