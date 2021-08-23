Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 spoilers: The fallout from the past







As we prepare for Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 on TNT next week, we’d go ahead and tell you this: Be afraid for some of your favorites. Pope is still somewhat out in the wind, Deran is in trouble, and we still have a feeling that something crazy is going to happen with Ren. She’s clearly unhappy with everything that Craig suggests and we understand why — how did he expect her to be okay with being told what to do?

For at least a couple of characters coming up, there’s going to be trouble as the past catches up to them.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

Pope helps a new friend; Deran, J, and Craig deal with the fallout from past mistakes as they make new friends and enemies.

So who could be considered a friend at this point? We’re looking mostly in the direction here of Pamela Johnson, who suggested that Smurf left her the empire for a reason — maybe she understood that they needed each other. (With that being said, we do think that it’s risky to partner with Pamela that much — we don’t know what she’s been working on the past few decades!)

As for the Pope storyline, there’s really just one thing we’re hoping for: Resolution. We’re desperate to see him back with the Boys! The excitement of this show comes with seeing everyone fully together in some way.

