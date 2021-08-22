Baptiste season 2 finale: Was it a fitting end for the character?







Tonight the Baptiste season 2 finale arrived on BBC One — and we should note it’s also the end of the series.

Was this an appropriate way to say goodbye? We understand that everyone is going to have their own opinions here but in general, we’re not too mad about all of this went. It gave us enough closure to the title character, who realized that life is more than just putting his life on the line for the sake of cases.

Also, the end gave us just enough hope that there could be a future for him and Celia, and that the two may be able to piece together a future after all of the grief and suffering they’ve gone through. There is an element of growth here, and it’s something that you really don’t see on a lot of other series out there.

Typically with a lot of these cop shows, there is some inherent pressure to keep them going for as long as humanly possible — it doesn’t matter if it’s actually a good decision or not. You just want to capitalize on your success and make money. That’s why we appreciate from this season so much; there was still a lot of drama and Julien nearly got himself killed; in the end, though, he could be both a hero for himself and a hero for others. That’s important, and it also makes for a fitting goodbye.

We entered this finale feeling somewhat intent on there being a season 3 — regardless of the fact the creators didn’t want to do it. Now that we’ve watched the episode, though, we understand the decision. Ordering more episodes could make a lot of the story in the final episode feel almost irrelevant — or at the very least a pretty big step in an incorrect direction.

