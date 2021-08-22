Dead Pixels season 3: Is renewed, canceled at The CW? The latest







Following tonight’s finale broadcast on The CW, can you expect a Dead Pixels season 3 to happen? As you would imagine, we’ve got a good bit to talk through here!

Let’s start things off with the following: As of right now, there has been no confirmation that another season is happening, whether that be in the show’s original home of the UK or here in America. We also can’t say that we are incredibly optimistic that we’ll get more.

The primary measure that all networks look at when determining the future of a series are its ratings; alas, they aren’t particularly great for Dead Pixels as of this time. Just in America alone the live numbers for season 2 were down more than 50% both in total viewers and in the 18-49 demographic; typically, that’s not a good sign no matter what sort of show you are. It’s true that The CW doesn’t have to invest as much money in this, given that it is a foreign acquisition as opposed to an original program; at a certain point, though, it doesn’t quite matter.

In the long-term, one of the things that The CW does need to figure out is stability with its Sunday-night lineup. The ratings are pretty low for it across the board right now and it looks like one of their solutions is moving in an unscripted direction. For the fall, it looks like they are bringing in Legends of the Hidden Temple alongside a new version of Killer Camp, which turned out to be a surprisingly good show for them after they acquired season 1 from overseas. (That is one of the merits to them picking up foreign shows; they can figure out what formats work well for a US audience.)

In regards to Dead Pixels, let’s hope that there is some more news on the future at some point before the end of the year.

