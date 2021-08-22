Heels episode 3 spoilers: Is this Ace’s big comeback match?







As you prepare for Heels episode 3, it feels more and more clear that things are going to get messy within the world of DWF. It’s hard not to based on the way that episode 2 ended.

Want a quick refresher? Jack was able to lure his brother Ace back to the ring after the debacle in the premiere, but only under certain conditions. He wants more control of his storylines moving forward, and also wants to ensure that he’s never perceived as a bad guy. Jack agreed to the terms, knowing he needs butts in the seats and Ace is good at what he does.

Based on the Heels episode 3 synopsis, the stakes are certainly going to be high for Alexander Ludwig’s character as he gets back in the ring:

In an attempt to drum up more heat, Jack enlists the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, setting Ace up with a full house for his comeback match against Bobby Pin.

Based on the promo that aired after tonight’s episode, one of the things that we’re going to be seeing in this episode is the threat of Ace going rogue. Regardless of whatever Jack agreed to in episode 2, he’s going to have to regain his brother’s trust. He didn’t think Jack would blindside him in the ring like that and he wants to set the stage for a better future for himself. To us, Heels is eventually going to be at its best when these two realize that they fully need each other, but it feels like we’re light-years away from that being the case right now. This story is going to be a slow burn and a climb to get us anywhere close to that point again. If you really enjoy this show, you’re better off if you realize that right now.

