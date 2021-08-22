Is Professor T new tonight on PBS? Early season 2 hopes







Is Professor T new tonight on PBS? Are there some mysteries that are still worth solving? We have a few things to dive into in this piece.

So where do we begin here? Let’s start off with this: There is no new episode of the British import airing on the network tonight. We’d love to see some more great stuff here but, for the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet. BritBox is the initial broadcaster of the show in the UK and for now, they’re still waiting to renew it. Maybe that will happen in the weeks to come, given that for now, we remain reasonably optimistic as to what the future could hold.

Our hope is that at some point over the next couple of months, Professor T can get an official renewal — from there, we can start to get more of a sense as to what the next part of the story could look like. This is a show that is somewhat procedural in nature, with each episode focusing on the title character solving a mystery alongside the police. we don’t foresee that changing; instead, it’s our belief that upcoming episodes will feature more insight into all of the characters. We know some of the characters so now, there’s a great opportunity coming to learn what makes them tick.

Provided the show is renewed, our hope is that we’re going to be back on the air in 2022. Given that these are fairly short seasons (at least compared to American dramas), it does feel like there’s going to be a good chance for this to happen. We look forward to talking about the show more, so let’s go ahead, cross our fingers, and get excited for what could be next.

Do you want to see a Professor T season 2 happen on PBS?

If so, what sort of stories do you want brought to the table? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

