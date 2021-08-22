Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Meet Evan Kincaid







Are you curious to learn more about Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3? More than anything, they represent a new beginning.

For those who aren’t aware, Jesse Metcalfe is gone from the show now — in his place, we’re going to be seeing Robert Buckley join the show in the role of Evan Kincaid. Note that he’s not just some sort of clone of Trace; he’s a totally new character with a lot of money and resources. Is he going to be a new friend, an adversary, or something in between? We’ll probably learn a lot of this over time.

Below, we’ve got the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 3 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

Abby (Ory) and Mick (Williams) meet eccentric billionaire client Evan Kincaid (Buckley) and must convince him not to pull out of a hotel project due to potential bad news. Thomas (Gregory Harrison, “General Hospital,” “One Tree Hill”) returns to the area, in search of a new property. Luke (Stephen Huszar, “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas”) impresses Mick and lands a new job at The Bridge. After buying what she thinks is a potentially valuable painting for only eight dollars, Megan (Niven) attempts to track down the notoriously reclusive, local artist to confirm it is one of his works. Kevin (Penny) becomes concerned about Chief Gahagan (Peter Bryant, “Riverdale”) when a few memory lapses might be a sign of something more. As the lawfirm shows they value Connor (Francis) by giving him a bigger role in a high-profile case, he begins to suspect they there’s an ulterior motive behind their interest in him.

By the end of this episode it’s our expectation that we’ll understand why Evan is going to stick around and be a part of the show moving forward. Also, we’ll see the story shift totally to where the O’Brien family is more of the focus. It’s going to still be the same Chesapeake Shores you’ve come to know and love, but with a few interesting new wrinkles.

