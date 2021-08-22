Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? More season 2 hopes







Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? If you find yourself wondering about this, have no fear: We are more than happy to help!

Let’s, of course, start things off with this: There is no new installment coming on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s really so simple as the fact that last week was the finale! We’ve made it to the end of season 1 and now, we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while to see what happens next. Let’s just all be grateful that there is another season coming given that originally, that was not something that was in the cards.

So while The White Lotus was greenlit for another batch of episodes earlier this month, we are still waiting to get more information on what lies ahead. We’re not going to have a premiere date for a long time; filming is still months away from kicking off!

The only thing that is 100% confirmed about the second season to date is that creator Mike White is taking the story to a totally new location. After spending the summer this time around in the tropics, we could be shifting to a different White Lotus hotel — that means new employees and also new guests. It’s possible that one or two faces could return but in general, you should go ahead and expect a largely new cast. This structure could allow the series to become somewhat of anthology.

Is it possible that we could get a season 3 at some point in the future? Much of that will come down to the ratings for season 2, and then also what White wants to do in the future. HBO always tends to let their creators create. They’re never one to hurry things along or stretch them on beyond their limits.

