Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Demi’s got a date card







Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2 is finally almost here! This show remains a delightfully weird and wacky chapter of this franchise.

Why in the world is Demi back? We’ve already raised that question and at this point, we just have to accept the fact that she’s there. Maybe it will work out for her this time, but production seems mostly invested in the idea that she’s just there to cause drama. Edits can be misleading, so take that in mind…

Ultimately, the producers are aware that Demi is entering the show Monday at a massive disadvantage, given that everyone else has been there from the start and she’s coming in late. She will have to find a way to fit in and make connections, and fast, before the next Rose Ceremony.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Demi have conversations with a few different guys: Connor, Kenny, and Brendan. The clip is far too short for it to be clear whether or not these guys are legitimately interested in her, but it’s something to certainly watch out for in this episode. There’s another angle here, as well: How some of the women are going to feel about Demi spending time with some of their men. That’s going to be a hard thing for some of them to come to grips with!

By the end of Monday’s two hours, we should at least have a better sense of where things stand with some of these relationships; we’re closing in on the first ceremony of the season.

What are you the most excited to see on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 2?

