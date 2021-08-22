Baptiste season 3: Is it renewed, or was season 2 finale the end?







Following tonight’s finale, is there any chance for a Baptiste season 3 renewal at BBC One? Is that something you should realistically hope for?

We should start off here by noting that we understand anyone out there who wants another season of the hit drama — why wouldn’t you? There are great mysteries and fantastic performances at the core of this show, and of course we feel like this is a show we’d love to see on for many years.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening — for those who are unaware, the season 2 finale tonight is actually poised to be the end of the series itself. This is not some network decision; rather, this is something that the show producers themselves decided was best. Speaking at a recent Radio Times Q&A session for the show, co-creator Jack Williams had the following to say when discussing this decision:

“I think what we’ve had the joy of doing every year is telling big, bold stories that give him a proper journey… And I think we began to worry – does it become a formula? Do we suddenly make him just another cop?

“And we thought, well that aside, let’s just tell a great story for him and a great story for an actress that we’ve wanted to work with forever [Fiona Shaw] and the thing came together and as we wrote it, we started to realize that if we did this, we wouldn’t get to do another one.”

If you’re going to end your show, why not end it big? Why not leave audiences wanting more? This is something that British shows have a clearer handle on than some in the United States that will go on for years on end without any direction. We suppose that it’s always possible that the creators could change their mind later … but that is assuming that the ending leaves anything open to still be explored.

Do you wish there was a Baptiste season 3 coming at some point in the future?

