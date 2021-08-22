Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 7?







Who won the Power of Veto within the Big Brother 23 house? There are of course a few things to talk through here!

So where do we begin? As we often do, with a refresher of where things stand at the moment. Sarah Beth won the Head of Household Competition and used her power to nominate Claire and Derek F. for eviction. However, Derek F. was removed from the block due to Alyssa’s re-nom roulette power that she won in the High Roller’s Room. Xavier was nominated by random draw as a result of that.

In case you didn’t know, Derek X. is the potential replacement nominee this week and the Veto-player draw didn’t help him at all: Alyssa, Azah, and Derek F. None of them would use the Veto on him. His best-case scenario would be either the Veto not being used or him being up there versus Claire — and from there, people deciding all of a sudden that she was the bigger threat.

Ultimately, Xavier won the Veto! With that, he now has the power to remove himself from the block, but this did come at somewhat of a cost. He will face a wide array of punishments throughout the week, including solitary confinement and the loss of his BB Bucks. He did all of this to ensure his safety, which he really didn’t need. This was mostly a move to ensure the Cookout didn’t show their cards, so he better hope that he ends up getting what he wants this week in the end.

