Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 21, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see more of the late-night comedy on the air? It feels like high time we started to get the show back on the air, especially after a solid hiatus for the past few months.

Here’s the good news that we can present at the moment: We’re closer than ever to the series being back on the air! However, that doesn’t mean that we are fully there at present. There is no new installment of the show on tonight, and we’re still likely a little more than a month away from the premiere.

Is there a chance that some news breaks out between now and this time next week? We’d say so, in particular when it comes to announcing the first host of the season. We don’t even know what the producers are waiting for, other than getting a deal signed on the dotted line. We do believe firmly that NBC and Lorne Michaels know who they want at this point.

If you were to ask us, we honestly don’t think there’s much of a debate: It has to be Jason Sudeikis. It’s a former cast member who is the star of one of TV’s biggest shows in Ted Lasso. If he is not currently in production on season 3, it would be completely ridiculous to not throw the request out there. He’s a proven commodity, absolutely hilarious, and this would represent NBC striking while the iron’s hot. They often get premiere hosts who had something big happen over the summer, and it is 100% fair to say that this would fit the bill.

While there’s no confirmation a host announcement is coming over the next few days, we definitely want to get one by the start of next month!

