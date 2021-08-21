Blue Bloods season 12: What character is in need of a romantic arc?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 to premiere on CBS this fall, let’s talk for a moment about matters of the heart. What member of the Reagans needs a new love interest — or for those who already have one, could something change?

For starters, we should note that this show is not the sort to introduce enormous story twists out of nowhere: They play the slow game with every single thing that they do. With that in mind, we’re expecting something similar here. It’s pretty hard not to when the dust settles.

Danny – Showrunner Kevin Wade has already come out to say that a romance between him and Baez is unlikely. We do think, however, that the writers are going to consider a relationship with him at some point sooner rather than later. If you’re looking for someone to dive headfirst into the dating pool this season, it’s probably him.

Erin – We could see this being the season where she and Jack make their relationship more serious again. We saw it going that way in season 11, and it does look as though there are plans to bring the Jack character back at some point.

Jamie – He and Eddie are already married! Is there going to be pressure on the two of them to start a family? We don’t think the show needs to rush this, even if the two have had at least some conversations about it already.

Frank – Is it possible? We’ve been on the record that we’d love to see it at some point, though it’s hard to know how to incorporate it into everything else the character has going on. This almost feels like a great plotline for the final season of the show, whenever that could be.

Henry – We actually think this would be a fun thing to incorporate into his story this season. Henry typically only gets a couple of spotlights a season, so why not focus them on a new lady in his life and what that means for his future?

Nicky – First and foremost, we have to get Sami Gayle back on the show again! Even if she does come back, we’ve already seen her with a boyfriend — this just doesn’t feel necessary.

Which character do you want a big change for on Blue Bloods season 12?

Which character do you want a big change for on Blue Bloods season 12?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

