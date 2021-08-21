NCIS season 19: Should Nick Torres get another love interest?







As you enter NCIS season 19, one thing is going to be clear: Nick Torres’ heartbreak. Regardless of if there is a big time jump or not in the early episodes, Wilmer Valderrama’s character has to be reeling from Bishop’s sudden exit. He’s not someone who opens up altogether often and losing the person he most cared about is going to be a very difficult thing for him to recover from.

After all, remember that there’s no real timetable as to when or even if Ellie will be coming back to the team — Emily Wickersham has already confirmed that she is saying goodbye to the series.

The question that we have at this point is simple — and yea, you already know what it is if you read the title for this article. Should the writers consider another Torres love interest at this point? Is that somehow in the cards?

If we had to issue a guess-answer here, we’d say it’s not going to be a priority anytime soon. NCIS is not a show that focuses all that much on romance and in the end, we have a hard time thinking that it’s going to be happening here, either. We’d rather see Torres spend most of this upcoming season dealing with his emotional state after Bishop left and focusing on his work and his friendships. We wouldn’t be shocked if he had some casual flings, thinking it’d help him get over his heartache … but that’d feel more like him backsliding than anything else.

Given that Maria Bello (Sloane) is also gone from the series, this could prove to be one of the most romance-less seasons in some time coming up. In early cast listings Jessica Knight was mentioned as being married to a stay-at-home dad; it remains to be seen how much that will be incorporated into the show.

