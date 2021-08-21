Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2 video: Why is Trace leaving?







In just over 24 hours the latest Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode is here; be sure to have your tissues ready in advance.

As so many of you probably know at this point, this installment marks the official exit of Jesse Metcalfe as a part of the show. We know that Trace is leaving town, and the question comes down to why. In the sneak peek below, you do get a little bit more insight on the subject as he claims he just needs a fresh start elsewhere. He tells Abby that he was only staying on account of her, though we’re not sure how that is supposed to make her feel better in that very moment.

The Abby/Trace relationship has been this eventful roller-coaster for so many years now; with that, it’s hard to feel something other than incomplete that it’s ending at this point. Yet, this is also a pretty clear parallel to relationships in real life. They can often be really messy and at this point, we should all recognize and be aware of that. You don’t always get the ending you want.

The one thing that we will say at this point with the utmost confidence is pretty simple: We’re glad that this isn’t the end of the series. It would have been an absolute bummer if Chesapeake Shores has ended with Trace’s exit and Abby being left to pick up the pieces. We’re not saying at all that Meghan Ory’s character needs to have another love story right away; there is so much more to her than romance. It’s just nice to know that at some point moving forward, that opportunity will present itself. We’re looking forward to seeing a little bit more of what that looks like.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chesapeake Shores season 5 episode 2?

What do you think happens after Trace’s exit? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSwVOILAi3Q

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







