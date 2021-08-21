Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 7 Veto players







The week 7 Power of Veto Competition is taking place later today in Big Brother 23, and we do have a good sense already of what’s going to happen.

Is it good news for Derek X., the likely target this week? Undoubtedly no. Let’s start with a quick refresher: Sarah Beth won Head of Household and originally opted to nominate Derek F. and Claire. She knew that they weren’t her final target, but she wanted to ensure that she kept things flexible for what would be coming up a little bit later.

Before the Veto today, last night Alyssa won and implemented the re-nom roulette power from the High Roller’s Room. It ensures that she is safe, but it also allowed here to save Derek F. After this, Xavier was randomly placed on the block. It should be noted at this point that Derek X. is the likely target, and he’s not getting to play in the Veto. Instead, Alyssa, Azah, and Derek F. are — and if any of them win, odds are they will use it. Unless Derek X. can really find a way to get through to Sarah Beth this week, his goose is cooked. The best drama for the week would’ve been Derek X. winning, only to then take down Claire and force Sarah Beth to have to nominate someone else. At that point, the Cookout would’ve been the only real option for her.

Ultimately, let’s see what happens when the competition takes place later today!

