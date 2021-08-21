Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Re-nom roulette results!







This afternoon in the Big Brother 23 house the High Roller’s Room came into play again — so what happened as a result of it?

Before we go too far down this rabbit hole, let’s start things off here with a quick refresher — if you didn’t know, Sarah Beth won Head of Household and earlier today, chose to nominate Claire and Derek F. These picks were heavily influenced by Kyland, and we have a feeling that neither one of them is her true target. She just knew that there was a Veto plus this twist coming — these choices offer her some flexibility.

Now, let’s get to what we know about the twist. Alyssa won the power — and saved Derek F.! Following this, we learned that Xavier was randomly placed on the block. That would be bad for Xavier if he would really go over Claire, and that doesn’t feel all that likely. The Veto tomorrow will determine what happens; if Claire stays up, she gets evicted come Thursday pending an enormous shocker or someone like Derek X. gets nominated in the place of Xavier.

The craziest thing about all of this is Alyssa unknowingly playing into the Cookout’s hands here — we understand her wanting to guarantee her own safety, but removing someone from the block who wasn’t going to go? That’s what makes it crazy. (If Alyssa had saved Claire, we’d actually have two Cookout members on the block and some legitimate stakes entering the Veto tomorrow. Now, it all depends on the winner and what Sarah Beth wants!)

Where do you want to see the week go from here in Big Brother 23?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

