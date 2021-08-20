Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Sandra Oh STILL isn’t looking to return







It’s a time-honored tradition that anytime Sandra Oh has a new project, she’s asked about whether she’d return to Grey’s Anatomy. It has happened for years already with Killing Eve, and now it’s taking place with her new series The Chair.

Through all of these promotional campaigns, there has been once thing that remained: Sandra’s lack of interest in playing Cristina Yang again.

So what does she have to say on the subject of Grey’s this time around? Check out some of her latest comments, which come as a part of an interview with E! News:

“It’s really a time in my past … Also, [I’m] fully understanding the deep relationship that people have with Cristina, you know what I mean? I was just speaking about, during the pandemic, I think a lot of people re-watched Grey’s because it is such a friend. It’s a great privilege to have been on a show like that.”

Ultimately, Sandra just strikes us as the sort of person who prefers to look forward as opposed to staying squarely in the past. We still hope that someday she could return in a series finale, mostly because that’s not committing to some sort of long-term story arc. We’re sure that she would at least be called about it — but the final decision lies with her. If she doesn’t think there’s anything more to play with Cristina we more than understand it. The character did have what felt like a pretty fitting goodbye and beyond just that, the writers have done a good job of keeping the spirit of her alive through text conversations with Meredith.

