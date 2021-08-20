Dynasty season 4 episode 16 spoilers: Nene Leakes to guest star!







Next week Dynasty season 4 episode 16 is going to bring you a pretty dynamic hour of TV! Not only will there be drama, but you’ve also got a big-name guest star in Nene Leakes. This may be far from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s first acting gig, but we’re happy to see her virtually anytime she shows up in this sort of capacity.

For a few more details about how Leakes shows up, go ahead and check out the full Dynasty season 4 episode 16 synopsis below:

GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) makes a life changing announcement, in more than one way. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events. A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions. Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star. The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416). Original airdate 8/27/2021.

For Grant Show in particular, this has to be a crazy episode. It’s one thing to direct an episode for the first time; it’s another altogether to also simultaneously perform in it. This is quite an undertaking, and we have a feeling that there are going to be a few big surprises in this hour.

Let’s talk for a moment about that “new arrival” mentioned earlier — Eliza Bennett was recently cast in the role of Alexis’ daughter, and we’ll be seeing her both in this season and season 5. Wouldn’t this be the perfect time for her to make her debut?

Related – Be sure to get some other Dynasty news right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







