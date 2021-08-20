Carrie Ann Inaba leaving The Talk, will remain on Dancing with the Stars







After being on a leave of absence for most of the past few months, Carrie Ann Inaba is now officially gone from The Talk.

In a statement today via Deadline, Inaba made the news official with the following statement:

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level … I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”’

Carrie Ann first became a household name due to her time judging Dancing with the Stars over the past 29 seasons; she will continue to be a part of that show pending some last-minute announcement there. She has been a fixture on The Talk for the past few seasons, though the environment around the show changed dramatically in the wake of the Sharon Osbourne controversy. (That’s, of course, without even mentioning the global health crisis of the past sixteen months.) Inaba began her leave of absence to focus on her personal well-being, and departing the show seems to be what’s best for her now. It’s hard to be upset at anyone who is choosing to put their own health first.

In a statement of their own, show executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews stated the following:

“Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience … We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

The next season of The Talk will formally begin next month; CBS has yet to announce a formal replacement for Inaba on the panel.

What do you think about Carrie Ann Inaba departing The Talk at this time?

