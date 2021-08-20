The Chair season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix? The latest







Is The Chair renewed for a second season at Netflix — or, should we expect it to be canceled sooner rather than later? There are a few different things to talk throughout within this piece.

So where do we begin? It only seems fitting to kick things off with where they are at the moment: Nothing is altogether official, beyond that this was initially billed as a limited series. We don’t get the sense that Netflix is chomping at the bit to renew The Chair, and that’s not an indictment on its quality or anything else. We know that reviews have been positive on most accounts — it’s hard for anything starring Sandra Oh to be anything other than excellent!

Here’s the issue: Sometimes, it’s okay to let something go after a single season on the air. You can let the story stand on its own too feet. We’re sure that Netflix will feel a lot of pressure to bring this back if it generates some big numbers internally, but they can remember that they’ve got a TON of other great stuff on their platform. There are some examples of limited series that fail to live up to their original potential when they return. Big Little Lies season 2 was good, but did it match the quality of the original? There’s a good debate to be had over that. We also think that the legacy of True Detective would be way different if they hadn’t gone forward with that terribly-polarizing second season.

If Netflix does decide to renew this show, they will take their time to make that decision known. Odds are, it will likely take a couple of months. We still think, though, that they are going to be fine to let this show be — they opted to do this with The Queen’s Gambit and that was one of their most-popular shows ever.

Do you still want to see The Chair season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

