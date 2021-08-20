Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 7 nominations!







The week 7 nominations are official in the Big Brother 23 house — so who is in danger for the time being?

Following last night’s Head of Household win, Sarah Beth spent an incredibly long time having a conversation with Kyland — one that really dictated more of what she did than any other talk that she had. She settled in the end for nominating Claire and Derek F., not that these are going to matter all that much.

For more discussion on this morning’s Big Brother 23 action, be sure to check out what we have below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates ahead on a regular basis that you don’t want to miss.

What matters more than anything else today is the re-nom roulette twist. What is this? Depending on how people play their BB Bucks, someone could get the power to remove someone from the block over the next two weeks. Who goes up instead? Someone selected at random. This is a really chaotic twist, and probably the weakest of the High Roller’s Room if you are targeting a specific person. If you’re just trying to save someone, however, there is some effectiveness there.

At the moment, it feels like Sarah Beth’s eventual targets are going to be either Derek X. or Alyssa, depending on what happens. If that happens, it’s another huge win for the Cookout — and yet another HoH where someone else does their dirty work for them. Remember that both Christian and Derek X. spent their own Head of Household reigns taking out non-Cookout targets, and nobody in the game has been able to fully figure them out as of yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you want to see happen in the Big Brother 23 house moving forward?

Do you think these are the right nominations for the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







