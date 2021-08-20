Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 27: Angelina’s speech







Next week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a huge one. How can it not be? There are only two episodes left in the season and, of course, things are going to get a little bit crazy before they finally wind down.

To get things started here, let’s share the official synopsis for season 4 episode 27 coming in one week’s time:

“A beef between the roomies is upstaged only by an unforgettable talent show hosted by Vinny Guadagnino, featuring an out of this world performance by Snooki, and a speech from Angelina that gives new meaning to the word “bombing.”

Of course, the immediate reaction we have to all of this is pretty simple: Why in the world are so many people on this show obsessed with controversial speeches? We’re not sure that anyone asks for chaos here, but chaos is what we’re getting nonetheless. Angelina could cause some problems that are not ultimately resolved this season at all.

With only 2 episodes of #JSFamilyVacation left, the cold is finally starting to get to these guidos. 🤭 Tune in next Jerzday! pic.twitter.com/Of4Q4gMfaG — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 20, 2021

