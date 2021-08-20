Big Brother 23: Where is Britini D’Angelo – Julie Chen extended interview?







Are you looking for the Britini D’Angelo – Julie Chen extended interview following tonight’s new Big Brother 23 episode? If so, we can guide you in the right direction!

Before we go any further, though, we do feel like we have to remind you of something: Britini’s on the jury. Because of that, Julie can’t tell her anything that we probably want her to know. Take, for example, the existence of the Cookout. We suppose no one said anything in the goodbye messages just in case she comes back in a Battle Back twist.

What we hope to get out of this Britini interview is more insight on her game itself. She seems like a genuinely nice person, but didn’t have a lot of the cutthroat energy needed to win a game like this. We understand why she would’ve been voted out eventually, even if it wasn’t this week: Nobody wants to sit at the end with someone who has good relationships with most of the players. She wasn’t a fantastic strategist, but she also hadn’t made any enemies. She was sort of a fascinating player with that in mind — and we’re probably going to remember forever how long she was on the block.

You’re going to be able to see Britini’s interview with Julie on the show’s official Instagram tomorrow — CBS won’t put it up too early, mostly because of the fact that they don’t want to spoil anything for West Coast viewers.

Are you going to miss Britini D’Angelo as a part of Big Brother 23?

