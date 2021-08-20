Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who won Head of Household (HoH), week 7?







Who won Head of Household tonight in the Big Brother 23 house? After tonight’s episode, this is one where stakes are sky-high. The Cookout has been running the game, so the only chance the outsiders have is if one of them can get into power. This would be high time for someone like Claire to take a win home if she wants to have a chance in the game moving forward.

Of course, so much of her and everyone’s chances depends a lot on what the HoH is, and we’ll be giving you updates on it within this article! Just be sure to refresh the page…

There is one other variable to think about within the week coming up: The High Roller’s Room. Whoever wins that “competition” could play a little renom roulette and completely disrupt the week! If you love chaos, you’re probably going to get it here. With Britini gone, it meant that there were even fewer non-Cookout options left in the game.

About this competition

This was all about balance — in particular, navigating a balance beam series in the fast time possible. Everyone had 45 seconds in order to do this and it was stressful to watch.

We felt for Alyssa, given that she made it SO close with a good time before wiping out at the end. Yet, Sarah Beth was a complete BEAST at this and we didn’t think anyone would pass her. Derek X. came close, but he couldn’t do it! SB is now HoH and for the first time, it really feels like the Cookout could be in huge trouble.

What do you want to see in the days ahead on Big Brother 23, and what do you want to see the HoH do?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

