Beat Shazam season 5: Is it renewed or canceled at Fox? The latest







Following tonight’s season 4 finale, should you expect a Beat Shazam season 5 renewal? Or, is the end of the road here for the music-themed game show?

Over the past few years this show has been a summer institution for Fox, and we more than understand why. You’ve got a big name at the center of it in Jamie Foxx, a format that appeals to the whole family, and episodes that are fairly inexpensive to produce. Other than licensing the music and paying the on and off-screen talent, there’s not that much to worry about here.

With that being said, there is another consideration that Fox has to also be thinking about here — the fact that the ratings for Beat Shazam are far from great. In general, season 4 averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down more than 20% from the season before. It also drew less than 1.9 million live viewers a week — while we know these numbers are boosted by DVR viewings after the fact, they are fairly low, even for a summer show.

It’s with all of this in mind that it’s hard to feel altogether comfortable that Beat Shazam is coming back. We don’t view it as one of those programs that is going to grow at this point — it is what it is. Fox could consider instead taking a gamble on a totally-new concept. This is what they did with The Masked Singer, as they adapted the Korean version of the show and made it into one of the highest-rated programs on TV. Even if they choose to keep Beat Shazam around, it would still probably behoove them to be a little more willing to take risks — network TV has become increasingly predictable, and that is not a good thing in a medium that is stuffed full of so much competition.

Do you want to see a Beat Shazam season 5 renewal happen at Fox?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







