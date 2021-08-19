Big Brother 23: Was Britini D’Angelo evicted, first member of jury?







Was Britini D’Angelo evicted from the Big Brother 23 house tonight? We know that this is what we expected going in, but did it actually happen?

One thing we’ll say for starters is this: Going into the eviction show tonight, we didn’t think there was any chance in the world that we’d see Britini stick around. The Cookout were largely in control, especially since it was already confirmed by Sarah Beth that she was voting the way Kyland wanted. Britini tried, but there was no campaign that was going to work here at all, especially in the face of what she was up against.

Have you watched our latest Big Brother 23 live-feed discussion yet? If not, remember to take a look at that below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming all season and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

We should start by noting that there wasn’t a whole lot of drama leading up to the live vote and eviction. Britini campaigned but it didn’t go anywhere, and then rapped a little bit (of course). Derek F. proclaimed that he cooks and cleans and that makes him valuable (okay). The vote was almost unanimous, with Britini only getting a single vote from Azah — mostly out of pity. Britini left in a classy way and didn’t seem to be altogether shocked that the vote went this way.

Britini’s exit interview with Julie Chen didn’t exactly give all that much away. The same goes for her goodbye messages. We don’t like it, but we get it — nobody wants to spoil the news on the Cookout just in case there is some Battle Back twist coming later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think about the events of tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







