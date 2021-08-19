grown-ish season 4 episode 8 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Canceled’?







Given how many current events grown-ish has taken a look at so far this season, we can’t be too surprised about what’s coming up next. Season 4 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Canceled” and through this, you’ll see the aftermath of what happens with Zoey and her boss.

We understand a lot of frustrations that Zoey had, especially since she wasn’t getting much credit for her own work! It’s a hard position for someone to be in, especially since she was trying to balance out her own authority with whether or not she’d continue to move up the career ladder.

Well, someone deciding to post on social media (Luca, to be specific) could change just about everything.

Below, you can check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

After Luca calls out Zoey’s boss on social media, Zoey tries to regain control over cancel culture – but things backfire. Jazz and Des grow closer as Jazz teaches herself to lean on Sky less.

As we get closer and closer to the end of the show’s run this summer, we have to imagine that everything around Zoey is going to intensify. Much of this season for her already has been about figuring out who she wants to be — both personally and professionally. She’s finding her voice, speaking out, and then also seeing more real-world consequences than ever before. Are there going to be serious things that transpire next week? Probably, but grown-ish is still meant to be a comedic show. With that in mind, we can’t imagine it veering too much from the style and tone that it’s had from the very beginning.

