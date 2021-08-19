Five Bedrooms season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following today’s launch of season 2, can you expect a Five Bedrooms season 3 renewal at Peacock? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? Of course, we’ve got a little bit more information worth breaking down within this piece!

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and start things off with the great news that this series isn’t going anywhere, at least for the near future. There’s already been more episodes ordered in Australia, and that makes us very-much optimistic that we’ll have a chance to see more of the show stateside, as well. There’s also some other fantastic news to report as production just started on the new season a matter of days ago.

In a new statement on this subject, here is what creator and writer Michael Lucas had to say:

“We are so ridiculously invested in these five characters, we simply can’t stop imagining funny, fraught, tragic, joyful situations to put them in. So, we are beyond delighted that we’ve been given a third season to run wild with them again, and we’re delighted to report that the cast have come out of the gates in best-ever form!”

Meanwhile, actress Doris Younane added the following:

“I’ve been in the industry for 35 years and these are the best scripts I’ve read. There’s so much love in season three, so much heart, and the comedy comes from the drama; it’s beautifully positioned. For me, this is great love and I want it to never stop. I’d like to be in a nursing home still shooting Five Bedrooms.”

For those of you who are midway through watching season 2, or those who are contemplating giving it a go, remain confident that more episodes are being made. Because Peacock does continue to need as much original programming as possible, we have a hard time thinking that this show is going anywhere.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see more of Five Bedrooms in 2022.

Are you glad that a Five Bedrooms season 3 is being made?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Peacock.)

