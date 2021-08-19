Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Is a prison storyline coming?







As so many of you out there know, finding specific plot spoilers on Blue Bloods season 12 is not a particularly easy thing to do. Because of that, we’re happy to present some whenever we possibly can! That leads us, of course, to some of what we have to share today.

In a series of Instagram Stories (including one from Donnie Wahlberg), you can get some evidence that a prison storyline will have a key role in at least one upcoming episode — one that also involves Danny and Baez. No, this doesn’t look for now like one of those classic crime-TV episodes where a main character gets arrested and other people have to clear their name. Instead, it looks as though one of the main guest stars for this episode could be spending some time behind bars.

What could this particular episode explore? We know that there are a lot of headlines out there on the subject of prison reform, and there is absolutely a good bit of material to work with here whether it be prisoners’ rights, the wrongfully incarcerated, or unjust sentencing. Or, it’s also possible that a prisoner may just prove useful in taking down another criminal. This is hardly the first time that a prison will be important to an upcoming Blue Bloods story, and there’s a good chance that it’s hardly the last time, as well.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 12 premieres on CBS come October 1 — because production’s been underway for a little while now, we’d be surprised if this story is one that is featured within the first couple of episodes. Odds are, you’ll be forced to wait for at least a little while.

What sort of prison-related storyline do you think could be fascinating on Blue Bloods season 12?

