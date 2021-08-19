Westworld season 4 spoilers: Prepare yourself for new worlds







If you do want to get yourself more amped-up on Westworld season 4 prior to its big premiere, just remember this: There are new, exciting worlds ahead. We’ve seen a lot of locales and creations on the show to date but simultaneously, we know there’s so much more out there. Just in looking at the source material alone, we know that there are creations that exist that we’ve yet to see on the TV series at all.

In a new interview with Deadline promoting her upcoming film Reminiscence, show-creator Lisa Joy had the following to say about the HBO epic moving forward:

“You’re going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you’re going to see someone who I kidnapped from Reminiscence in a funny way.”

How about that for a sneaky bit of casting news? The reality is that we’re not going to get much in the way of Westworld season 4 scoop for a good while now, largely because this is such a secretive show and so much about it revolves around creation and imagination. There’s also bound to be new mysteries that are introduced beyond these new worlds — and it’s interesting that “fun” is the adjective used to describe then. While Westworld is an exciting and dramatic show, it’s also not one we’d often describe as “fun.” It’s more the sort that raises moral quandaries in every possible direction.

Based on where things are in production right now plus the show’s lengthy post-production time, it’s probably fair to think that new episodes are not going to be coming until 2022 at the earliest. Go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Westworld season 4?

Is there any particular world you envision on the show?

