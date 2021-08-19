The Blacklist season 9: What is taking over the show’s old timeslot?







Earlier this spring, it appeared as though The Blacklist season 9 was going to be airing once more on Friday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. That has been the show’s primary timeslot for a good while now, and it had carved out some sort of audience there.

However, much of this changed in the wake of NBC opting to not move forward with Law & Order: For the Defense. That caused them to move the James Spader drama over to Thursday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will air for at least the fall. We’ll have to wait and see if it stays in this timeslot for the entire season.

So for those wondering what NBC is going to do with the show’s old timeslot, they’ve made that official today. Starting on Friday, October 15, the network will air a new reality series from Ava DuVernay entitled Home Sweet Home. The goal of this show is to feature families spending time in each other’s world and through that, gain a better understanding of who people are and how they live their lives. Here is what DuVernay had to say in a statement:

“I am thrilled that my first series with NBC is one that can be enjoyed by the entire family … With Home Sweet Home, my hope is that audiences will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their neighbors in real life. The team at ARRAY Filmworks and I strive to amplify different voices, cultures, and experiences in all the work we do, and this social experiment does just that.”

This show moves NBC’s Friday lineup in more of an unscripted direction, which they already were to some extent thanks to Dateline.

