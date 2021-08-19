Yellowstone season 4 premiere date finally revealed — watch new teaser!







There’s no longer any reason for debate over a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date — we finally know the truth!

Today, Paramount Network finally confirmed that the Kevin Costner drama is going to be back with new episodes starting on Sunday, November 7, where it will have a two-episode premiere. This will likely be a way for the show to get off to a great start, and make up for the fact that it’ll have been off the air for well over a year at the time in which it comes back.

We’ve said this before, and it certainly bares repeating now — Yellowstone was not delayed because of the global health crisis. It was a strategic move on the part of the network to shift the start date from the summer to the fall, as they are looking to get even more out of what is their #1 series by far. They also have a prequel show in the works already in 1883, which will certainly be promoted at length during season 4.

Below you can see the latest teaser for the new season, which of course revolves around a huge question asked many times at the end of season 3: Is John going to survive? We don’t think there’s any chance executive producer Taylor Sheridan is writing off Kevin Costner, but we get the idea of having people guess for as long as possible. Remember, we also need to figure out the fate of both Kayce and Beth Dutton as well!

