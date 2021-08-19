Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Prepare for week 6 eviction







Tonight in the Big Brother 23 house we are going to see the latest eviction transpire. So what can you expect to see happen?

The first thing that we should talk about here is the inevitable eviction, largely because it’s so easy to chart out what’s going to happen here — you will see Britini evicted. The biggest question is how much she’ll learn about her demise before the show. She’s going to be upset for a while, especially when she realizes that Derek F. and Azah have been in another alliance this whole time. She seems like a nice person, but we’re not sure that she was a perfect match for this game — she just doesn’t have that cutthroat killer instinct and that’s okay.

So what about the Head of Household tonight? We’ve yet to get a sense that this is an endurance competition, so more than likely this is going to be one of those that is only partially on the show. This gives producers more content for the Sunday show since they don’t have a huge competition elsewhere — just the High Roller’s Room. This is a competition that Derek X. absolutely has to win tonight, mostly because he’s in huge trouble. Not only is he a big competition threat, but he’s also someone who could easily get a lot more in the way of BB Bucks from America.

Other than Derek X., it’s clear that Claire and Sarah Beth are each facing various degrees of danger. We wouldn’t be that shocked if Alyssa is the last non-Cookout member standing, mostly because she doesn’t have super-close ties to anyone now.

