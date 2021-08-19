Hightown season 2 premiere date, first details finally revealed!







We’ve been waiting forever to learn the Hightown season 2 premiere date at Starz — today, we’re more than happy to have the news!

While at their version of the TCA Summer Press Tour on Thursday the premium cable network confirmed that on Sunday, October 17, you are going to have a chance to see the Monica Raymund-led crime drama back. There’s a lot to unpack now after the events of season 1, whether it be more death or an attempt to destroy Frankie Cuevas and his operation entirely.

Above is the first key art for the new season; meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a greater sense of what’s coming:

In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkin Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

Given that Hightown was one of the most underrated shows of 2020, it goes without saying that we’re now very-much excited to see where the story goes from here. It’s going to be dark and pretty twisted, but this gives us one more great show to look forward to this fall!

