MasterChef Legends episode 11, 12 preview: Two special guests arrive







Next week on Fox, you are getting more than just one episode of MasterChef Legends — there’s a double dose of good stuff ahead! Think of it like a multi-course meal where there is all sorts of good stuff ahead.

Oh, and we should also mention that there are two great culinary icons entering the kitchen in Dominique Crenn and Niki Nakayama. For more, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

Dominique Crenn, the only female chef in America to attain three Michelin Stars, visits the MASTERCHEF kitchen with a brand-new team challenge – the cooks must pair up and make the same exact dish…without being able to see one another. Then, legendary chef Niki Nakayama gives the cooks a taste of Japan in the all-new “Legends: Dominique Crenn – The Wall/Legends: Niki Nakayama – Kaiseki” two-hour, time period premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1111/1112) (TV-14 L)

We’re definitely at a point now where the competition is going to heat up — there are going to be two-hour blocks for most of the rest of the season. That means opportunities for heated showdowns and for the remaining contestants to show what they are made of. We know that a wide range of their skills will be tested and with the competition thinning, the same goes for the overall margin of error here. People are going to need to be close to perfect if they want to find a way to stick around.

If you didn’t know, earlier today MasterChef was renewed for a season 12! That’s the sort of thing that makes us absolutely thrilled, especially since the show faced such an uphill battle to get on the air for season 11 in the first place. Let’s all hope that there’s an awesome conclusion to the show this time around; that way, the stage is set for good stuff down the road.

