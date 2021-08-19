





Alas, it’s true that we are all still in midst of a massive waiting game to learn the Yellowstone season 4 premiere date. Would it be great to learn it today? Sure, but that doesn’t feel like an option that is on the table.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is chart out a likely premiere date based on some obstacles that are ahead for the show. There are some timeframes the Paramount Network need to look at to capitalize on the show’s success — and make viewers happy who have been waiting a while.

Thanksgiving Weekend – Is this the sort of thing that will push the premiere date forward? It’s at least why we think that Paramount will want to start it off in early November — that way, they can at least get a couple of episodes in the can before the holiday. Sure, many viewers are back around by the Sunday after Thanksgiving, but this is not when we’d want to get a show off on the right foot.

Christmas/New Year’s – These holidays fall on a Saturday this year, so it’s possible that the network could schedule new episodes on December 26/January 2 without fail. Will they want to do that, though? This is what is currently unclear. We think personally the network will air installments on those days, mostly so that they don’t run into the NFL playoffs later on in January.

Because of the competition that is out there in early 2022, we feel pretty confident that Yellowstone season 4 will be here in the first or second week in November. That is an ideal window for a network looking to make the most on winter ratings — of course, we’ll just have to see if they agree.

Do you think that early November is the best timeframe for Yellowstone season 4?

