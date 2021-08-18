Diary of a Future President season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?







Following the finale today, are you hoping to see a Diary of a Future President season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to set the stage for the show’s future.

The best place to begin here is rather simple: With the facts. For the time being, there is nothing altogether concrete when it comes to the future of the show. Unlike many other Disney+ shows all episodes dropped at once today, which is probably the streaming service saying that the binge-watching model definitely works with a series like this. They know that people will go from one episode directly into the next. With that being said, we don’t view it as all that much of an indictment on the long-term future.

It took Disney a couple of months the first time around to renew Diary of a Future President and if we had to guess, we’d say that something pretty similar will probably happen here. We’re optimistic that another season will be ordered, and for a variety of reasons. First of all, this show allows for more voices on streaming television, which is something we always need. It also appeals to the whole family and has an inspirational tone. It’s good for young viewers out there to think that they could be President someday — this is an idea that we should all be celebrating!

If this show does end up being renewed, odds are we will see more episodes at some point in 2022. Now that vaccines are out there, it does make things a little bit easier when it comes to shows being able to get back on the air. The quicker that Disney+ does announce a future renewal, of course, the earlier everyone can find a way back to work.

