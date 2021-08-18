Good Trouble season 3 episode 17 spoilers: An anonymous tip!







Next week on Good Trouble season 3 episode 17, the trial is going to continue — with a big twist at the center of all of it!

Before we go down a deep dive in this article, can we just say how much we love how the trial story is structured? It feels like a lot of procedurals have conditioned us into thinking these are stories that we see and then they’re over in a matter of minutes. This is going to play out through a good chunk of the rest of the season, and you will see Callie react to some of the different developments that come up during it. Ultimately, this is the sort of thing that is a reflection of real life — lawyers can go into a case with a specific plan, only for everything to flip on its head soon enough.

Below, you can see the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 17 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Callie receives an anonymous tip during the trial. Mariana lands a big client at work. Malika explores new feelings toward a co-worker. Davia’s physique has her slipping back into old habits, and Gael introduces Isabella to his family.

There’s a lot of big stuff clearly coming beyond the trial, so we’ll just have to see how some of that amplifies over the coming episodes, as well. The title for this hour is “Anticipation,” and it’s of course inevitable that you see something like that and automatically assume that this episode is more about building towards something as opposed to giving all the big reveals right away. We’ll see if it ends up living up to that explanation or not.

